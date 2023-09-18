Mahzooz’s 146th draws crown the 62nd millionaire

(MENAFN- Ewings) 17th September 2023, Dubai, UAE: In its 146th edition, Mahzooz, the UAE's favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 62nd millionaire and saw 731 participants take home AED 1,379,000 in prize money.



While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 14 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 22,27,36,43,47 and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 14,285 each. 716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.



As part of Mahzooz’s prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 146th draws awarded MD Shahin, holding the raffle ID number 38225819 the raffle prize of AED 1,000,000.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.



Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.



Join Mahzooz, live the good life





