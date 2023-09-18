Concurrent Launch Of Aghdam-Khankendi And Lachin Roads - Triumph Of Azerbaijani Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The parallel
opening of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin roads for trucks should be
regarded as a success of Azerbaijani diplomacy, dean of UNEC's
Faculty of Turkic World Economy, professor of Uludag University
Mehmet Yuce told Trend .
He noted that although Armenia claims that it has proposed to
open these routes in parallel, this does not correspond to the
facts.
"On the contrary, although it was agreed to open these routes
simultaneously on September 1, separatists in Karabakh prevented
this. This initiative was related to Azerbaijan's policy towards
Armenians living in Karabakh, and Armenia and the separatists in
Karabakh tried to prevent this. As you know, there were two issues
raised by Azerbaijani diplomacy in connection with this," he
said.
First, Mehmet Yuce noted that the delivery of aid to Khankendi
via the Aghdam-Khankendi route means respecting the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the cargo that the
Russian Red Cross Society sent to the citizens of Armenian origin
living in Karabakh was delivered via the Aghdam-Khankendi road. The
signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Azerbaijan
Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society is a step
taken within the framework of respect for the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Secondly, Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated to the international
community that the Armenians living in Karabakh are its citizens,
and therefore the state is ready to undertake the obligation to
ensure their safe residence. The opening of the Aghdam road does
not cancel Azerbaijan's demand to withdraw all Armenian armed
formations from Karabakh," he added.
Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to
Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist
leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross in Khankendi and the
command of the Russian peacekeepers on simultanetransportation
of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the
Aghdam-Khankendi road. The agreement on the simultaneopening of
these routes was actually reached on September 1. The separatists
delayed this process for more than two weeks.
Trucks belonging to the International Committee of the Red
Cross, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, also passed through
the Lachin border checkpoint.
