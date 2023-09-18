Iran Prepared To Rejoin Jcpoa Should All Parties Show Willingness - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Iran will use
this opportunity when it observes the willingness of all parties to
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to return to the
plan, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser
Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on September 18,
Trend reports.
According to Kanaani, Iran has repeatedly declared that it is
committed to the path of dialogue. There is no limit to the
discussions to ensure that all parties responsibly return to the
JCPOA.
The spokesman added that Iran continues its efforts in all
directions to help lift the sanctions imposed against the
country.
"It is also possible to conduct discussions in this context
within the framework of the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim
Raisi to New York," he said.
Reportedly, Iranian President Raisi visited theto attend the
UN General Assembly meeting.
In January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation
of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia,
China, the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, theannounced
its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in
November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as
part of the JCPOA, the European signatories to the deal started in
January 2019, and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with
Iran called INSTEX was formed.
On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its
commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as
stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories
that have not fulfilled their obligations.
On July 7, Iran announced that it would not be fulfilling its
commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and
the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as
stated in the deal.
On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment
to enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix
it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of
reducing commitments in JCPOA.
On November 5, 2019, Iran announced that it was taking the
fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the
nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the
centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
In January 2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the
number of its commitments within the JCPOA.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur