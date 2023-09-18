Iran Prepared To Rejoin Jcpoa Should All Parties Show Willingness - Mfa

According to Kanaani, Iran has repeatedly declared that it is committed to the path of dialogue. There is no limit to the discussions to ensure that all parties responsibly return to the JCPOA.

The spokesman added that Iran continues its efforts in all directions to help lift the sanctions imposed against the country.

"It is also possible to conduct discussions in this context within the framework of the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to New York," he said.

Reportedly, Iranian President Raisi visited theto attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

In January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories to the deal started in January 2019, and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations.

On July 7, Iran announced that it would not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment to enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On November 5, 2019, Iran announced that it was taking the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

In January 2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within the JCPOA.

