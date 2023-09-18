Eu Welcomes Simultaneous Humanitarian Cargo Passage Via Lachin & Aghdam - Charles Michel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The EU welcomes
the simultanepassage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin and
Aghdam-Khankendi roads in Azerbaijan, the European Council's
President Charles Michel wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
This must now be regularized, he added.
According to Michel, it's also essential to launch talks between
Azerbaijan's government and representatives of Armenian residents
of Azerbaijan's Karabakh on their rights and security, which the EU
stands ready to support.
Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to
Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist
leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and
the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in
Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was
actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this
process for more than two weeks.
Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi
road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.
