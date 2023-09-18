Monday, 18 September 2023 05:58 GMT

Eu Welcomes Simultaneous Humanitarian Cargo Passage Via Lachin & Aghdam - Charles Michel


9/18/2023 9:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The EU welcomes the simultanepassage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin and Aghdam-Khankendi roads in Azerbaijan, the European Council's President Charles Michel wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

This must now be regularized, he added.

According to Michel, it's also essential to launch talks between Azerbaijan's government and representatives of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh on their rights and security, which the EU stands ready to support.

Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this process for more than two weeks.

Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.

MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107090716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search