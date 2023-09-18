Eu Welcomes Simultaneous Humanitarian Cargo Passage Via Lachin & Aghdam - Charles Michel

This must now be regularized, he added.

According to Michel, it's also essential to launch talks between Azerbaijan's government and representatives of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh on their rights and security, which the EU stands ready to support.

Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this process for more than two weeks.

Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.