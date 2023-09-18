Monday, 18 September 2023 05:58 GMT

Number Of Covid-19 Infections Reported In Azerbaijan Over Past Week


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The number of people infected with coronavi(COVID-19) and vaccinated against it in Azerbaijan for the last week (September 11-17) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabof Ministers told Trend .

During this time, 142 new cases of coronaviinfection have been registered, and 127 people have recovered.

In Azerbaijan, 832,580 cases of coronaviinfection have been detected so far, and 822,131 of them have been treated and recovered. Currently, there are 147 active patients. To date, 10,302 people have died from the coronavirus.

It was noted that 3,012 tests for coronavihave been done in the last week, for a total of 7.6 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

