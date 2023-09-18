Number Of Covid-19 Infections Reported In Azerbaijan Over Past Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The number of
people infected with coronavi(COVID-19) and vaccinated against
it in Azerbaijan for the last week (September 11-17) has been
announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabof
Ministers told Trend .
During this time, 142 new cases of coronaviinfection have
been registered, and 127 people have recovered.
In Azerbaijan, 832,580 cases of coronaviinfection have been
detected so far, and 822,131 of them have been treated and
recovered. Currently, there are 147 active patients. To date,
10,302 people have died from the coronavirus.
It was noted that 3,012 tests for coronavihave been done in
the last week, for a total of 7.6 million tests since the start of
the pandemic.
