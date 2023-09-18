Number Of Covid-19 Infections Reported In Azerbaijan Over Past Week

During this time, 142 new cases of coronaviinfection have been registered, and 127 people have recovered.

In Azerbaijan, 832,580 cases of coronaviinfection have been detected so far, and 822,131 of them have been treated and recovered. Currently, there are 147 active patients. To date, 10,302 people have died from the coronavirus.

It was noted that 3,012 tests for coronavihave been done in the last week, for a total of 7.6 million tests since the start of the pandemic.