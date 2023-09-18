Al Ansari Exchange crowns 10th millionaire of Summer Promotion

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 18 September 2023: Al Ansari Exchange, the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and the subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services’ PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], crowned Moustafa Abou youssef from Egypt as the 10th millionaire of its highly anticipated annual Summer Promotion.



The draw was held in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange and representatives from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai today (Monday, September 18, 2023). The event was live-streamed on the company's social media platforms.



This year's draw, which saw Egyptian national Moustafa Abou youssef become an instant millionaire, demonstrated the company's dedication to providing opportunities to improve the lives of its valued customers. The winner became eligible for the draw after sending money through the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app. Additionally, the Summer Promotion named Khalifa Subaih Alkaabi, a UAE national, as the winner of a stunning brand-new Lexus UX.



Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: "Our annual Summer Promotion is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have placed their trust in us over the years. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of our 10th millionaire, a testament to the success of our promotions. We thank our sponsor Bank Al Falah for their continuous support over the past few years and congratulate all the winners especially our newly named millionaire."



In addition to the grand prizes, Al Ansari Exchange made the Summer Promotion even more exciting with weekly draws throughout the campaign. A total of 12 “iPhone 14” smartphones were given away, along with cash prizes totalling AED 105,000 for nine lucky customers. Eight winners received AED 10,000 each, while one fortunate individual received AED 25,000. Remarkably, these winners represented 7 different nations, reflecting the incredible diversity of Al Ansari Exchange's customer base.



Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2023 ran from June 1 to August 31, 2023, and was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange branches, mobile app and digital channels. The promotion continues to be a symbol of excellence, trust and commitment to customer satisfaction and adding value to every transaction made.





