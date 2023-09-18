Ukraine's Government Dismisses All Deputy Defense Ministers

Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabof Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kostiantyn Vashchenko was dismissed as state secretary at the Ministry of Defense.

On September 5, the Ukrainian parliament dismissed Oleksii Reznikov as minister of defense and Rustem Umyerov as head of the State Property Fund.

On September 6, the parliament appointed Umerov as Ukraine's minister of defense.