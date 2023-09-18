Hyundai Motor Group to Donate USD 1.1 Million for Moroccan Earthquake and Libya Flood Recovery

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17, 2023: Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has announced a USD 1.1 million contribution to aid Morocco and Libya in their recovery efforts following severe earthquakes and floods.



The donations come from the four affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, and Hyundai Engineering). These funds -- USD 500,000 for Morocco and USD 600,000 for Libya – will be channeled to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through the Korean Red Cross.



In addition to the financial contribution, Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa Headquarters, in cooperation with its Moroccan distributor, is providing transportation for government-led initiatives for school supplies, provision of psychotherapists, and blood donations. Furthermore, they are offering discounts on damaged vehicle parts and free inspections.



In cooperation with its Moroccan distributor, Kia Middle East and Africa FZE will also donate ambulance vehicles to the Moroccan government and offer support vehicles for local NGOs.



Hyundai Motor’s Libyan distributors have so far supported 30 truckloads of relief supplies, such as food and blankets, while Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa Headquarters has initiated a special program to provide discounts on parts and free inspection of damaged vehicles.



Kia's Libyan distributor also plans to deliver daily necessities such as water, food, and medicine to the affected areas and carry out relief activity including the provision of temporary shelters. Furthermore, Kia Middle East and Africa FZE plans to provide free vehicle maintenance services in Libya.



Hyundai Motor Group has provided donations and daily necessities to several previous major international disasters, including the earthquake in Türkiye in 2023, Hurricane Ian in the U.S. in 2022, the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in 2018, and heavy rains in Peru/Colombia in 2017.





MENAFN18092023004696012122ID1107090709