Glider Ai Sees Continued Growth And Announces The Appointment Of Ben Walker As Chief Operating Officer

With over 30 years in HR Tech and consulting, Ben brings deep industry knowledge, which has proven to be an asset to Glider and its growing customer base. In March 2023, Glider announced a Series A of USD 10M; Walker's promotion reflects the company's continued growth with enterprise employer, staffing, and contingent program customer segments. Ben's expanded scope includes company operations and revenue expansion.

Satish Kumar, Glider AI CEO and Co-Founder, shares, "Ben's leadership is clear. He is a respected figure in the industry with recognition from customers and industry thought leaders to our internal team. I'm excited about Glider's next stage of growth and partnering with Ben." Recent customer reviews on G2 support Satish's sentiment. Glider has catapulted to the leading quadrants for skill assessment and interview software categories, besting the competition.

Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence PlatformTM , provides hiring solutions, including screening, assessments, coding/video interviews, and upskilling software to scale the hiring of quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Applied Materials, and Carmax trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 67% improved candidate pipeline quality.

