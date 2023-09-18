Europe Clear Aligners Market To Be Worth $5.43 Billion By 2030-Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Clear aligners are transparent, personalized, and removable orthodontic devices. They facilitate the gradual repositioning of teeth in the desired direction. Unlike conventional metal brackets and wires, aligners exert a consistent, gentle force on teeth, guiding them to the desired alignment. Primarily utilized for addressing malocclusion and enhancing smile aesthetics, clear aligners are progressively replacing traditional metal braces due to their enhanced visual appeal and the added advantage of being removable, promoting improved oral hygiene.

Download Free Report Sample Now :

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of malocclusion, product launches and approvals, advancements in dental technology, and a rising interest in aesthetic dentistry. However, the high cost of clear aligners restrain the market's growth.

Additionally, the surging demand for personalized aligners is expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the lack of reimbursement policies poses a significant challenge to the market's growth.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Boost the Growth of the Europe Clear Aligners Market

Cosmetic dentistry has grown in popularity in recent years as more people seek to enhance their appearance and attain a more confident, radiant smile. This field encompasses procedures to address malocclusion, alter dental aesthetics, and perform teeth whitening. Technological advances, particularly digital imaging, have significantly improved cosmetic dentistry by enabling precise treatment planning. Additionally, advancements in materials have yielded improved durability and aesthetic outcomes. Clear aligners are progressively gaining traction as a visually appealing alternative to conventional metal braces.

Clear aligners have gained widespread popularity in cosmetic dentistry for varireasons. Firstly, they allow patients to align their teeth discreetly, avoiding the noticeable appearance of metal braces. Secondly, the removable feature of clear aligners enhances convenience for tasks like eating, brushing, and flossing. Lastly, these aligners usually entail fewer dental visits compared to traditional braces.

In 2019, The Harley Street Emporium surveyed over 1,000 U.K. residents aged 18 and above. The survey revealed that the primary enhancements people sought were related to cosmetic dentistry, with 43% expressing a desire to improve their teeth and smile. The growing preference among adults for teeth straightening procedures fuels the adoption of clear aligners within the cosmetic industry.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst:

The demand for cosmetic dentistry is propelled by varifactors, including the rise in disposable incomes and the willingness to invest in enhancing appearance. Additionally, phenomena like the Hallyu effect have positively impacted cosmetic dentistry, notably in Europe.

The Europe clear aligners market is segmented based on Material [Polyurethane, Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and Other Materials], Type [At-home Aligners, In-office Aligners], Age Group [Teenagers/Children, Adults], Distribution Channel [Offline and Online], and End User [Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC)]. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the Europe clear aligners Market are Dentrum GMbH & Co.KG (Germany), Avinent (Spain), K Line Europe(Germany), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona Inc (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.).

Among the materials, in 2023, the polyurethane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the properties of polyurethane, including chemical resistance, durability against bruxism, and high flexibility. Furthermore, polyurethane material's superior flexibility preserves aligner elasticity over time and reduces the risk of breakage.

Among the types, in 2023, the in-office aligners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market. The rising consumer preference for specialized treatment and the growing endorsement of in-office aligners by dental associations contribute to the large market share of this segment. Furthermore, in-office aligner treatments are being adopted due to their reduced risk of dental injuries and the utilization of advanced design software that facilitates highly personalized patient treatments.

Quick Buy – Europe Clear Aligners Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report :

Among the age groups, in 2023, the adults segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market. Factors such as the growing adoption of clear aligners for dental treatments and the high preference for aligner therapy due to its lower discomfort and ease of maintenance compared to metal braces contribute to the increased adoption of aligners among adults.

Among the distribution channels, in 2023, the offline segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased product reliability associated with offline channels, making it the preferred mode of purchase among consumers and manufacturers. Companies offering clear aligners through offline distribution channels provide attractive incentives to dentists and orthodontists, facilitating access to products at discounted rates and aiding OEMs in increasing per-patient profitability.

Among the end users, in 2023, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market. Most patients opt to treat malocclusion disorders in hospitals and clinics due to their well-established infrastructure and effective treatment capabilities. The high influx of patients at hospitals and clinics due to the enhanced orthodontic care contributes to the significant market share of this segment.

At the country level, the Europe clear aligners market is segmented into Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe clear aligners market due to its extensive dental care accessibility, facilitated by a wide dentist network. Additionally, the growing prevalence of malocclusion and the increasing awareness and investments in oral health contribute to Germany's significant market share.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here:

Scope of the Report:

Europe Clear Aligners Market Assessment - by Material



Polyurethane

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Other Materials

Note: Other materials include Polycarbonate, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polymer Blended Material

Europe Clear Aligners Market Assessment - by Type



At-Home Aligners In-office Aligners

Europe Clear Aligners Assessment - by Age Group



Teenagers/children Adults

Europe Clear Aligners Assessment - by Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Europe Clear Aligners Market Assessment - by End User



Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Europe Clear Aligners Market Assessment - by Country



Germany

U. K.

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands Rest of Europe (RoE)

Request Free Report Sample Now :

Related Reports:

Dental Consumables Market by Product [Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Prosthetics (Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics, Orthodontics (Clear Aligners, Brackets), Sutures, Hemostats], End User-Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Materials Market by Type (Ceramics, Metal-Ceramics, Amalgam, Resin-based Composites, Glass Ionomer, Biomaterials {Bone Grafts, Membrane}, Bonding Agents), End User (Dental Lab, Dental Manufacturer, Clinics, Research) - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Service, Printer, Scanner), Technology (Polyjet, Fused Deposition Modeling, SLS), Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear Braces, Fixed Braces {Brackets, wires [Nickel, Titanium] Anchorage, Ligatures}, Bonding, Adhesives, Springs, Tubes, Bands) Patient (Teen, Adult) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research) - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental 3D Scanners Market by Product (Desktop, Intraoral, Hand-held, Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)), Type (Light, Laser), End User (Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MeticulResearch®

MeticulResearch® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as MeticulMarket Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulprimary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

MeticulMarket Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email-

Visit Our Website:

Connect withon LinkedIn-

Content Source: