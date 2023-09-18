Route 92 Medical Announces Appointment Of Jonathan Kennedy As Chief Financial Officer

“Route 92 Medical's technology offers uniquely disruptive solutions in the rapidly growing stroke treatment market. The company is well-positioned for long-term growth, continued product innovation, and meaningful improvements in patient outcomes, which makes this an exciting time to join,” said Jonathan Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer for Route 92 Medical.“Expanding the Company's critical business infrastructure to support this type of growth will accelerate Route 92 Medical's success.”

Jonathan joins Route 92 Medical after an eight-year stint as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at NaMedical, a neurology, newborn care, hearing, and balance company. At Na(Nasdaq:NTUS), he helped build a multi-site, multinational business via acquisition, innovation, and best-in-class customer service. Prior to that, Jonathan served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Intersil Corporation, now part of Renesas, which designs and manufactures high-performance analog semiconductors. During his tenure, he held leadership roles overseeing finance, IT, investor relations/SEC reporting, sales analytics, and mergers and acquisitions. Jonathan holds a BS in Business Administration and Accounting and an MS in Accounting from the University of Central Florida, and earned his CPA in Florida.

“Jonathan has managed very large product portfolios and complex business situations in hypercompetitive markets. He is a leader with a demonstrated history of delivering outstanding financial growth across a variety of companies and industries,” said Tony Chou, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Route 92 Medical.“Route 92 Medical is fortunate to have someone with his extensive experience joining our team as we work together to transform neurovascular intervention.”

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

