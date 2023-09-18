“On behalf of the WPC Organising Committee for Canada, I am thrilled to officially welcome the world to Calgary for the 24th World Petroleum Congress,” said Denis Painchaud, President & CEO, Organising Committee for Canada (“OCAN”).“This triennial event marks a pivotal moment for crucial conversations about energy, and it is both an honor and a privilege to host such an important gathering here in Alberta, the heart of Canada's energy sector. We eagerly look forward to the outcomes, the important discussions, and the connections that will be made during this unparalleled event.”

To welcome participants to WPC, an Opening Ceremony was hosted last night in Calgary. The event started with an Indigenwelcome ceremony and included a keynote address from Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and remarks from Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith and Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary. Additionally, a name-changing ceremony took place to officially mark the World Petroleum Council's transition to its new name, WPC Energy, which was announced earlier this summer.

The energy promises to continue over the next four days, starting with an exciting lineup of events on Monday. This includes the prestigiDewhurst Award, recognizing outstanding lifetime achievements in the oil and gas sector. The award will be presented to AraPresident & CEO Amin Nasser in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the oil and gas industry. He is only the twelfth recipient of the Dewhurst Award in the nearly 90-year history of the World Petroleum Council.

The robust Congress programme also kicks off today. The Plenary & Strategic Sessions, alongside the Technical Programme, will provide engaging forums for discussions on the world's most important energy topics. This includes several highly anticipated Ministerial Sessions, which will bring government representatives from across the world together to discuss all facets of the energy industry.

In addition to the many networking events and educational seminars taking place over the next four days, Stampede Park will showcase the entire energy ecosystem on the exhibition floor. From producers and operators, to emerging startups and global think tanks, the exhibition floor will truly explore energy trends of the future. Key features include the Carbon Tech Expo, Digital Poster Plaza, IndigenPavilion, Canada House and the Sustainability & Social Responsibility Pavilion.

Recognizing our Sponsors

OCAN is pleased to recognize the Diamond, Platinum and Elite sponsors of the 24th WPC for their support: Accenture, Aramco, CNPC, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, Sinopec, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CenoEnergy, Pathways Alliance, Repsol, Suncor, bp, Bennett Jones, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil | Imperial, Petrobas, PwC Canada, S&P Commodity Insights, Sonangol EP and WestJet. OCAN would also like to recognize its government partners including PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary for their funding and in-kind contributions and support.

Exhibition hours are Monday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, September 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Congress schedule, including strategic and plenary sessions, will run on Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Media accreditation is required to attend, and all registered media will need to present a WPC media pass upon arrival. For more information about WPC, including the full Congress programme, visit .



About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world's premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world's petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of“Energy Transition: The Path toZero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women's Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve azero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and approximately 200 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable stain the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world's energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

For information about the 24 th World Petroleum Congress, contact:

Rebecca Hurl, Brookline Public Relations

E-mail:

