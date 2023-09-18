Tomagold Makes Cash And Share Payments

In addition, TomaGold has issued instructions for the deposit of 6,000,000 TomaGold shares valued at $0.03 per share ($180,000) into Chibougamau's stock account.

Chibougamau is pleased that the agreements have now been activated and looks forward to working with TomaGold to help them realize the value of the assets to both our benefits.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.