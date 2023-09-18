Watershed Launches Expanded Ecosystem To Drive Exponential Corporate Climate Action



The Watershed Marketplace includes 45+ partners from around the world with 70+ projects that drive proven impact.

Watershed is the first-ever aggregator partner of the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA). Sustainable aviation fuel certificates (SAFc) will be a listed option on the Watershed Marketplace. Watershed is the inaugural customer of this program, committing to purchase SAFc to account for emissions from air travel to a recent company offsite. Watershed continues to refine its rigorcarbon removal vetting process for Watershed Marketplace suppliers. Watershed accepts only 1% of proposed nature-based removal projects for listing on the Watershed Marketplace.

The Watershed Science Advisory Board will support the evaluation of carbon removal projects and technologies, and provide subject-matter expertise on product development and methodology improvements. The Watershed Science Advisory Board is chaired by Steve Davis, Professor of Earth System Science at UC Irvine, and includes:



William Anderegg , Associate Professor in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah;

Inês Azevedo, Associate Professor of Energy and Resources Engineering in the Doerr School of Sustainability at Stanford University;

Joseph Fargione , Science Director at a major environmental NGO;

Emily Grubert , Associate Professor of Sustainable Energy Policy at the University of Notre Dame;

Matthew Long , Co-Founder and Executive Director at [C]Worthy, Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and Adjunct Scientist/Oceanographer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution;

Destenie Nock , Assistant Professor of Engineering & Public Policy and Civil & Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University;

Adam Pellegrini , Group Leader for the Ecosystem and Carbon Science Group at the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Cambridge;

Anna Trugman , Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at the University of California, Santa Barbara; Dominic Woolf, Senior Research Associate in the Soil and Crop Sciences Section of the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University.

Watershed's technology and data partners integrate with the Watershed platform to allow customers to manage and report climate and ESG data in one place. Watershed has significantly expanded its partnerships over the past year to provide customers with industry-specific capabilities and deepen its subject-area expertise. Watershed's newly announced partners are:



Arcadia, which makes energy data accessible, comprehensive and actionable for businesses and developers;

ecoinvent , the international mission-driven organization devoted to supporting high-quality, science-based environmental assessments; PCAF, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, which is the global standard enabling financial institutions to assess and disclose greenhouse gas emissions associated with financial activities.

Watershed previously announced partnerships with Workiva , CDP , Novata , and Google Cloud .

Watershed's consulting partners provide tailored expertise throughout a company's climate journey including scoping, measurement program management, decarbonization and target-setting strategy, stakeholder management, reduction plan implementation, change management, and more. Watershed is now partnering with:



Accenture , the global professional services company that helps organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services;

BSR , the sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet; ERM, the global pure-play sustainability consultancy.

Watershed previously announced partnerships with KPMG and Applied Value Consulting .

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, Everlane, YETI, and BBVA use Watershed to measure, report, and act on their emissions, so they can produce audit-ready carbon footprints that drive real reductions. With embedded climate intelligence from the world's leading climate and policy experts, Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to satisfy regulatory requirements, unlock new business opportunities, and address climate-related risks. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.