Sprout Social Earns 138 Badges In G2's 2023 Fall Reports

Sprout Social ranked #1 in more than 70 of these reports, including categories among all business segments, from small business to mid-market and enterprise, and across all regions including EMEA, APAC and the Middle East. Sprout Social was also named a Momentum Leader in each award category, a recognition that signifies the high-growth trajectory of Sprout Social and its platform based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth and digital presence.

“Social media is now fundamental to how every business needs to operate - it's become a core part of the way we sell, service, and understand our customers,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social.“Because of this, organizations are not just looking for ways to streamline their social media management, they want partners that can help them surface and leverage social media insights that will shape their decision-making and strategy. Our team has worked hard to create an intuitive and innovative platform that delivers on these expectations. These awards are representative of our dedication to continuously innovate and find new ways to provide more value to our customers across all segments and regions.”

Over the past year, Sprout Social enhanced its platform with investments in AI , introduced new partnerships and integrations with industry-leading organizations like Salesforce , and acquired two organizations, Tagger Media and Repustate , to deliver timely and innovative functionality to its growing customer base.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided toby real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.“Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

"Sprout Social has been an absolute game-changer in my role as a social media manager. This platform seamlessly combines the functionalities of scheduling content and reporting, making it an indispensable tool in my daily workflow.”

“Sprout is helping me immensely with reporting and digesting analytics quickly to adjust our content strategy as needed. This benefits me by taking time off my plate that I used to have to dedicate to compiling analytics from each social media platform into one document.”

“Sprout allowsto provide fast assistance to our customers, plan and schedule upcoming social media posts, and make informed business decisions to increase organic social performance.”

“In just a few clicks, I was able to connect Sprout Social with Salesforce, which enabled seamless data synchronization between the two platforms. This not only saved me precitime but also eliminated the need for extensive technical knowledge or coding skills.”

Learn about G2's methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Social Media Profiles:











Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email:

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email:

Phone: (312) 528-9166