Drilling Restarts On Globex Royalty Assets On Cadillac Break

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update on work planned by Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) on the O'Brien Gold Project located in Cadillac township, Quebec. The property straddles the prolific gold localizing Cadillac Break.
Radisson has announced that a 10,000-metre drill program is currently underway which“will foon expanding the current mineral resource estimate.” The Phase 1 drill program will foon 20 of the highest priority targets out of 118 targets established at O'Brien East , near the current resource (587,121 oz. Au), primarily within vertical depths between surface and 500 m of less explored areas, such as high-grade Trends #3 and #4 among others.
Globex retains a 2%Smelter Royalty on Trends #3 and #4 and others in the O'Brien East Area (Kewagama) as well as the underexplored 700 metres east of the former Kewagama Gold Mine. See attached plan map and longitudinal section. Note: At its east boundary the O'Brien property adjoins Globex's 100% owned Central Cadillac-Wood Gold Mines property.
Radisson has also re-interpreted drill data along the Larder Lake-Cadillac Break within the O'Brien West portion of their property where an“Inferred Resource totalling 293,600 tonnes grading 7.59 g/t Au ” has been outlined and is open in all directions.
Globex holds a 1%Smelter Royalty on much of the O'Brien West Area (formerly called the New Alger or Thompson Cadillac Gold Mine).
Click here to access the Radisson press Release .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
MENAFN18092023004107003653ID1107090637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.