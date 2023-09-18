North America Rail Infrastructure Market Size Worth Usd 162.72 Billion By 2029 At A Cagr Of 4.52%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America rail infrastructure market size was valued at USD 114.31 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 119.43 billion in 2022 to USD 162.72 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Rapid globalization and increasing IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption are expected to foster this industry's growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its report titled“North America Rail Infrastructure Market, 2022-2029.” Drivers & Restraints- Robust High-speed Rail Links and Existing Line Expansions to Propel Market Progress Rail infrastructure refers to rail transport system foundations. Strong high-speed rail links and line expansions are expected to boost the adoption of efficient railway infrastructures. Furthermore, substantial investments in railway line expansions are likely to foster the progress of railway infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid development of infrastructures in developing countries is expected to foster the demand for excellent railway services and transportation services. Further, the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data in rail infrastructure technologies is expected to boost this industry's progress. These factors may drive the North America rail infrastructure market growth. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.52% 2029 Value Projection USD 162.72 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 119.43 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 122

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Enter into Agreements to Boost their Growth Prospects

The prominent companies operating in the market enter into agreements to enhance their growth prospects. For example, the Kansas City Southern and Mexican Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) entered in an agreement to invest in Celaya Railway Bypass and fund novel investments in Celaya-NBA Railway Line and other infrastructures for USD 196 million. This strategy may enable the company to enhance its growth prospects in the coming years. Further, companies deploy mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, novel product announcements, and expansions to enhance their market position globally.

Segments-

Railway Fleet Operator Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Freight Train Density in North America

By service provider, the market is segmented into railway fleet operator and infrastructure manager. The railway fleet operator segment is expected to lead due to increasing freight train density.

Freight Railway Segment to Lead Owing to Increasing Adoption of Railways to Transport Goods

By railway fleet operator, the market is classified into rapid transit railway, passenger railway, and freight railway. The freight railway segment is expected to lead due to the rising adoption of railways for goods transportation.

New Track Investment Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Government Plans for Novel Track Development

As per infrastructure manager, the market is categorized into rail networking & signaling, new track investment, and maintenance investment. The new track investment segment is expected to dominate due to increasing government plans for new track development.

Segmentation By Service Provider, Railway Fleet Operator, Infrastructure Manager, and Country By Service Provider



Railway Fleet Operator Infrastructure Manager By Railway Fleet Operator



Rapid Transit Railway

Passenger Railway Freight Railway By Infrastructure Manager

Rail Network & Signaling

New Track Investment Maintenance Investment

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

CSX (U.S.)

Norfolk Southern (NS) (U.S.)

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) (U.S.)

Union Pacific (UP) (U.S.)

Canadian Pacific (CP) (Canada)

Canadian National Railway (CN) (Canada)

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (U.S.) Via Rail Canada (Canada)

COVID-19 Impact:

Rail Infrastructure Project Cancellations and Delays Hampered Market Progress During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to cancellations and delays in rail infrastructure projects. The rapid spike in COVID-19 infections led to the adoption of strict lockdowns. This factor negatively affected the transport and travel sector, which, in turn, hampered this market's progress. Further, lack of production activities created supply chain disruption, thereby hindering this industry's growth prospects. However, key players' adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and industrial automation helped them recover their costs. These factors bolstered the North America rail infrastructure market share during the pandemic.

Notable Industry Development:

. March 2022: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., alongside BNSF Railway Corporation (BNSF), declared a joint venture to substantially enhance capacity in the intermodal marketplace to meet consumer demands.

Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Latest Technological Advancements –North America

IT spending- North America

North America Rail Infrastructure Market Analysis, Insights 2018-2021



Key Findings / Definitions



Market Analysis, Insights– By Service Provider





Railway Fleet Operator



Infrastructure Manager



Market Analysis, Insights– By Railway Fleet Operator





Rapid Transit Railway





Passenger Railway



Freight Railway



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Infrastructure Manager





Rail Network & Signaling





New Track Investment



Maintenance Investment



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country





U.S.







Market Analysis, Insights– By Service Provider









Railway Fleet Operator







Infrastructure Manager







Market Analysis, Insights– By Railway Fleet Operator









Rapid Transit Railway









Passenger Railway







Freight Railway







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Infrastructure Manager









Rail Network & Signaling









New Track Investment





Maintenance Investment





Canada







Market Analysis, Insights– By Service Provider









Railway Fleet Operator







Infrastructure Manager







Market Analysis, Insights– By Railway Fleet Operator









Rapid Transit Railway









Passenger Railway







Freight Railway







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Infrastructure Manager









Rail Network & Signaling









New Track Investment

Maintenance Investment

Competitive Analysis



Global Market Share Analysis (2021)

Competition Dashboard

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



CSX (The U.S.)



Norfolk Southern (NS) (The U.S.)



Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) (The U.S.0



Union Pacific (UP) (The U.S.)



Canadian pacific (CP) (Canada)



Canadian National Railway (CN) (Canada)



Kansas City Southern (KCS) (The U.S) Via Rail Canada (Canada)

About Us:

