Salmar Intra-Group Merger With Nts And Disclosure Of Shareholding

The merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The merger plan will be made available at the offices of SalMar and notified to the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the shareholders in SalMar will be informed in writing. The letter to the shareholders is attached to this notice (in English and Norwegian).

This information is subject to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

Intra-group SalMar NTS merger - letter to shareholders