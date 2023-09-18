Anbio Biotechnology Made A Successful Presence At Medic East Africa 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Anbio Biotechnology at Medic East Africa 2023
Anbio, a global leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful exhibition at Medic East Africa 2023 from September 13 to 15.
FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Anbio , a global leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful exhibition at Medic East Africa 2023 from September 13 to 15. This participation marked Anbio's official launch of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in the African market, demonstrating that the company is fully prepared to provide affordable and reliable IVD solutions to African region customers.
During the tradeshow, Anbio presented a range of high-quality IVD solutions tailored to local needs, including the Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) series, Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) solution, and Lateral Flow (LFA) solution while demonstrating the operation process of our portable single channel FIA analyzer and LAMP devices.
Anbio's handheld point-of-care AF-100S is a single-channel, portable, and rechargeable compact FIA analyzer, allowing users to operate the system in varisettings, especially in areas where laboratories aren't available. AF-100S features long battery life, a small size, and an easy-to-use interface, making it ideal for use anywhere, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays. Seventy-eight available assays enable the detection of varianalytes, including hormones, cancer markers, cardiac markers, drugs of abuse, inflammation, and infectidiseases.
Anbio's LAMP Solution is a diagnostic technique to amplify and detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. The LAMP assay is used for variapplications, including detecting infectidiseases, genetic disorders, and foodborne pathogens. Our LAMP solution offered miniaturized analyzers, which are extremely easy to use. The egg-shaped LAMP device is a one-button control capable of delivering fast, sensitive, and specific results for variinfectidiseases. It suits over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.
We also showcased LFA assays during the show. Anbio's CE-marked LFA assays are suitable for point-of-care and at-home applications. With over 60 available LFA assays, Anbio will continue to invest in R&D and provide customers with more trusted products.
Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio commented:“I wanted to thank everyone who visited our booth at Medic East Africa 2023. We had a successful exhibition, and we look forward to providing our IVD products for the betterment of the diagnostic and healthcare system in Africa and globally.”
About Medic East Africa
Medic East Africa is the leading healthcare event platform in the East African Region. Established as the must-attend healthcare and medical laboratory event in East Africa. The primary objective of the show is to link manufacturers and service providers with clinicians, procurement professionals, dealers, and distributors.
About Anbio Biotechnology
Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continutechnical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigiinstitutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in the clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.
