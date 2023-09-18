Wancito Francius: A Fresh Voice For District 107 In Florida

Wancito Francius

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wancito Francius, a dedicated advocate for our beloved District 107, proudly announces his candidacy for State Representative . A lifelong resident, Franchas an unwavering commitment to small business, public education, immigration reform, and healthcare.

“I am running for State Representative for District 107 to fight and prioritize the needs of the people over special interests that often dominate politics,” Francdeclared.

Wancito brings a robust agenda, focusing on job creation, small businesses, public education, fiscal transparency, affordable housing, and immigration reform in the State of Florida. He's dedicated to healing our communities from trauma, rebuilding trust in policing, and reforming our correctional system to address issues that matter most to Floridians.

Additionally, Francis determined to tackle the issue of gun violence plaguing our streets.

"I firmly believe that we need a healthy, rich, safe, and educated Florida where everyone can pursue the American Dream," Francaffirmed. "But it won't be easy. I'm asking for your vote and support to help make our vision a reality."

Wancito has commendable experience in criminal justice and community engagement. He has been pushing restorative and social justice policy to usher in an era of positive change and progress for Floridian communities. His small business acumen, where he advocated for financial education for entrepreneurs and investors and fought for state funding for startups in Florida, earned him a leadership position in the North Miami Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Democratic Party.

“As your state representative, I will continue fighting for small business funding and entrepreneurial activities to ensure the growth and development of all small businesses in my community,” Wancito said.

Wancito attended Florida International University and Miami Dade College, where he proudly graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Join Wancito Francis in his mission to champion the interests of District 107. Visit his website to donate or to become a volunteer .

