Rooferscoffeeshop® Announces International Pages

RoofersCoffeeShop continues to build and highlight international roofing projects and companies. We believe in Roofing Respect® globally and want to celebrate our roofing professionals, companies and products across the globe.” - Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business announces a new resource with its International section sponsored by Xipre. The page is available on RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShopTM and CoatingsCoffeeShopTM . The new section highlights companies and products outside of the U.S., celebrating their roofing accomplishments.
“We believe in Roofing Respect® globally and want to celebrate our roofing professionals, companies and products across the globe,” stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RCS president.“We are proud to work with Xipre, a leading distributor in Argentina of metal construction products. Our friendship with roofing companies in Argentina and more has led to a number of interesting project profiles and informational interviews and podcasts that our audience can enjoy.”
Dario Pussetto, CEO of XIPRE, says, "It is a privilege and a challenge for them to collaborate with this platform. Xipre has always believed in the power of sharing relevant content to help the community grow and build more sustainably and efficiently.”
The International section can be found on all Coffee Shop sites under the News & Community navigation. It is a great resource to find podcasts, articles, project profiles and much more. Companies worldwide are showcased and encouraged to send in information about their projects and businesses. International companies are also highlighted with directories that can help U.S. roofing professionals connect with them.
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is“Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit .
About Xipre
Xipre, a leading specialist in metal insulated panels, has set its sights on improving the construction industry in Argentina and Latin America for the last ten years. With a growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, Xipre is determined to provide innovative solutions that meet and exceed industry standards. One of the key areas where Xipre is making an impact is in the commercial and industrial sectors. In these buildings, insulation is a critical factor in ensuring energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. Xipre's panels provide superior insulation, making them the ideal choice for these types of buildings. Learn more at .
