Spinnr Revolutionizes Friendships With Launch Of Retro Dance Challenge

Spinnr launches Retro Dance Challenge with a $5,000 grand prize, fostering friendships through '80s-inspired dance.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Spinnr, the innovative video friendship platform dedicated to fostering genuine human connections through shared interests and hobbies, is proud to announce the launch of its exciting new initiative, the Retro Dance Challenge with a grand prize of $5,000 . This contest not only showcases the power of meaningful friendships but also features a captivating song produced by CEO Jason Sherman. In addition, the contest music video was created with Midjourney images and RunwayML AI-generated visuals, adding an extraordinary touch to the experience.

The Retro Dance Challenge comes as a response to the increasing challenges of social isolation and loneliness exacerbated by the digital age and recent global events. With studies revealing alarming statistics - many Americans expressing dissatisfaction with their friendships and even more feeling the impact of a "friendship recession" - Spinnr's innovative approach to social networking takes center stage.

"Our mission at Spinnr is to bridge the gap in human connections by creating a community that thrives on shared interests," explained Jason Sherman, CEO of Spinnr. "We firmly believe that our platform is the answer to this glaring issue, fostering genuine friendships and promoting healthy tech usage in today's world."

Spinnr's groundbreaking video-first approach sets it apart from conventional platforms. With a member base encompassing city transplants, introverts with hobbies, couples, single parents, and variother groups, Spinnr enables members to build authentic relationships through video profiles, introductory videos, and multimedia chats. By focusing on video communication, the platform eliminates the risk of fake profiles, scams, and catfishing, creating a safe and vibrant environment.

The Retro Dance Challenge is a dynamic celebration of friendship, and the vibrant spirit of the 80s. Contest participants are invited to showcase their creativity and passion by submitting dance routines that incorporate four of the six retro dance moves inspired by the 80s, and shown in the official contest video. These captivating routines will reflect the era's spirit of camaraderie and self-expression.

Central to this electrifying contest is the official contest song, "Spin Spin Spinnr ," meticulously produced by none other than Jason Sherman, the visionary CEO of Spinnr. The song not only encapsulates the essence of the 80s but also amplifies the sense of togetherness and community that the contest seeks to cultivate. To take part, participants must unleash their creativity and choreograph captivating dance routines that embody the retro theme. These routines should seamlessly integrate the official dance moves presented in the Spinnr Retro Dance Challenge video, adding a touch of nostalgia to the contemporary dance landscape.

The contest not only celebrates the power of dance and creativity but also provides participants the chance to vie for a range of impressive prizes. One grand prize of $5,000, featuring on Spinnr's social media, a year of Premium Subscription, and Spinnr Merch, will be awarded to a winner who meets eligibility requirements. A gold prize of $1,000 with similar perks will go to another winner. The diamond prize, worth $500, will be given to one recipient along with Spinnr-related rewards. Spinnr Choice Awards include $25 Amazon Gift Cards and Spinnr Merch for chosen videos. All participants will receive a digital certificate of participation.

As the world embraces digital connectivity, the Retro Dance Challenge embodies Spinnr's commitment to authentic interactions and innovation. By joining this electrifying event, participants not only ignite their creativity but also form connections that transcend time, capturing the essence of the 80s in a modern, digital age. Spinnr aims to be a transformative force in the world of digital interaction. "We've created a one-of-a-kind platform that has the potential to reshape how people connect and build friendships," said Kristin LaSalle, CMO of Spinnr. "By focusing on shared interests, hobbies, and meaningful relationships, we're confident Spinnr will become a go-to destination for authentic connections in the digital era."

Spinnr retro dance challenge official video