Mattress Warehouse Opens Third Retail Store In South Carolina As Growth Strategy Continues To Unfold

The newest location in Aiken, SC is one of the company's largest at 15,000 sq ft, offering guests a large warehouse assortment at low warehouse prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.