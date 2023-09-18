Mattress Warehouse Opens Third Retail Store In South Carolina As Growth Strategy Continues To Unfold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The newest location in Aiken, SC is one of the company's largest at 15,000 sq ft, offering guests a large warehouse assortment at low warehouse prices.
FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American bedding retailer announced today the grand opening of a new retail store in Aiken, South Carolina.
The new store is located at 2560 Whiskey Road and is one of Mattress Warehouse's largest stores at 15,000 square feet. It marks the company's third retail outlet in South Carolina, with more locations coming in the very near future. This grand opening aligns with the opening of Mattress Warehouse's new 60,000 square foot distribution center in West Columbia, South Carolina in coming weeks.
This West Columbia distribution hub will support the company's South Carolina retail stores and enable the launch of new locations in the state, along the coast, and in Eastern Georgia. The South Carolina distribution center is Mattress Warehouse's fifth and adds to the company's existing supply chain footprint, which also includes distribution centers in Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
The new Aiken, South Carolina location is yet another milestone for Mattress Warehouse's growth strategy that includes expanding the company's footprint to over 500 stores in the next few years. Soon to follow this opening is the expected opening of their first store in Sumter, SC later this month.
“With our new distribution hub in West Columbia coming online soon and our grand openings in Aiken and Sumter, our local teams are ready to help South Carolinians sleep better and enhance their quality of life,” stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO Bill Papettas. "As always, we strive to provide the best service with a wide assortment of the top brands. We're bringing our sleep expertise, leading-edge technologies, and our dedication to delivering an amazing customer experience to more residents of South Carolina. I'm proud of all of the work our team is doing to improve our guests lives through better quality sleep,” he added.
The Aiken, SC location is open seven days a week and offers white glove delivery and set-up as well as the option for in-store pick-up.
About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, our mission is simple: Improving lives through quality sleep. We do this through a relaxed and educational buying process, supported by the use of technology and well-trained sleep professionals. Our guests can rest assured knowing they are buying the best quality products at the best possible price.
