Andrew Cigna From The Above All Group In Hamilton Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Andrew Cigna, Managing Partner of The Above All Group, a commercial real estate investment firm located in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.
Andrew Cigna , Managing Partner of The Above All Group , a commercial real estate investment firm located in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Andrew Cigna was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience.
Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.
“We are honoured to welcome Andrew Cigna into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils , the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.
“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world," added Gerber.
As an accepted member of the Council, Andrew Cigna has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.
Andrew Cigna will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Andrew Cigna will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am honoured and excited to join Forbes' Business Council, and I am thrilled to join a team of influential thought leaders who are making a huge impact in the business world,” said Andrew Cigna.“Joining this exclusive community is an incredible opportunity where I will get to share my experiences and insights - all of which will provide value in commercial real estate to millions of readers and my peers.”
