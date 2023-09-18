Yerevan State University Honors Kuwaiti Poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- A formal delegation from Yerevan State University (YSU) of Armenia on Monday honored chairman of Abdulaziz Saud AlBabtain Cultural Foundation, poet Abdulaziz AlBabtain with an Honorary Doctorate Degree.
The delegation chose to honor Albabtain in his home country in an unpresented move to show appreciation for his prominent role in boosting the cultural, social and humanitarian aspects on an international level.
Speaking on this occasion, Albabtain said "to be honored by Yerevan university in my country brings me great pride" pointing out that serving communities in education, culture and humanitarian aid aims to incentivize individuals to Engage in such initiatives.
"Honorary Doctorate Degree is not a peace of paper to hang in my wall, but it is a message that human lives are valued by their willingness to give without expecting anything in return." Albabtain added
He affirmed that such honor and other recognitions he won during his life are means of recognition of Kuwait's leading role in promoting humanitarian aid and an honor to Kuwaiti people as well.
The honoring ceremony was attended by cultural and public figures with professors from Yerevan State University
Yerevan State University is the first and leading higher education institution in Armenia.(end)
