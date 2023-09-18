Gulf Arab Envoys Meet For Talks At Oman Embassy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors from the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bloc assembled at Oman's embassy in Kuwait for talks aiming to step up coordination, the Gulf Arab Sultanate's envoy Saleh Al-Kharusi said on Monday.
The talks mainly revolved around efforts to bolster cooperation between GCC foreign missions and Kuwait's foreign ministry, he said in a statement. (end)
