Clean Cities Georgia Transportation Summit And Ev Festival

Clean Cities Georgia Transportation Summit

Confirmed special guests include Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), and Carol Kemker, Deputy Regional Administrator for EPA. The Summit will feature expert panels including Natural Gas and Renewable Natural Gas (Captured Methane Opportunities), Current and Future Electric Vehicle Applications, Working with DOE for Federal Funding, Propane and Renewable Propane for Resiliency, Biofuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels, and Current and Future Hydrogen Applications.

The Summit is on Wednesday, September 27th at the Georgia Tech Exhibition Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. with a reception following. Tickets are available for $100 with multiple levels of sponsorship available. To register, visit .

Additionally, be sure to join Clean Cities Georgia, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, EV Club of the South, Archdiocese of Atlanta, and the Center for Sustainable Communities on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, for a National Drive Electric Week Event. Starting with an Electric Vehicle Festival at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, this event will showcase EVs of all makes and models, with EV owners on-hand to answer questions. There will also be a food truck, kids' activities, and a parade to a conjoining Sustainability and Health Fair. Hosted at a LEED Silver library, hear several speakers as you enjoy healthy refreshments and live jazz music. The Library Mascot will entertain kids with gifts from the library to close out their Summer Reading Program, and crafts will be available through Fulton County Arts Council. To volunteer, visit .

About Clean Cities Georgia

Clean Cities Georgia

(CC-GA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1993 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office. CC-GA is focused on advancing clean transportation by serving as a central coordinating point for all alternative fuels, vehicles, and infrastructure activities throughout the state.

Media Contact:

Sumner Pomeroy

404-604-3622

[email protected]

cleancitiesgeorgia



