Comprehensive Analysis Of Dynamics And Market Trends In Elderly Nutrition 2023-2030

The Global Elderly Nutrition Market, with an estimated value of USD 12.07 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of significant growth, according to a recent market report.

This promising market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% over the forecast period, reaching an impressive USD 22.53 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The comprehensive research report classifies the Global Elderly Nutrition Market into distinct sub-markets to provide insights into revenue forecasts and emerging trends:

Key Insights and Questions Answered:

The report addresses critical questions and provides insights on variaspects of the Global Elderly Nutrition Market, including:



Market size and forecast

Impact of COVID-19 and other factors shaping the market

Opportunities for investment in products, segments, applications, and regions

Competitive strategic windows

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks

Market share of leading vendors Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market

Key Attributes:



Number of Pages: 188

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $12.07 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $22.53 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 9.1% Regions Covered: Global

Market Dynamics:

The report delves into the market dynamics, highlighting key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Drivers include the rise in the geriatric population, growing preference for supplements, and increased availability on eCommerce platforms. On the other hand, low awareness among the elderly population and potential side effects of nutritional supplements pose as restraints, while opportunities lie in the development of micronutrient-rich nutrition and personalized supplements.

Market Statistics:

This report provides market sizing and forecasts in seven major currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. The inclusion of multiple currencies aids organizational leaders in making well-informed decisions. The report considers the years 2018 to 2021 as historical data, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and the period from 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is a crucial tool for evaluating the Global Elderly Nutrition Market. It assesses vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions tailored to their specific needs. Vendors are categorized into four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V), representing varying levels of success.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the current state of vendors in the market. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, it provides companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and competition within the market. The analysis also highlights the competitive landscape, accumulation trends, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits during the base year studied.

Companies Mentioned



AAK AB

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Amway Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

British Biologicals

Danone S.A.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

FresenKabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nordic Naturals

NoW Health Group, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

RBK Nutraceuticals Pty. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Terry Naturally Vitamins by Europharma

Unilever PLC Valio Ltd.

