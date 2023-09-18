Golden Star Acquisition Corporation Announces Entering Into A Merger Agreement With Gamehaus Inc.

Gamehis a technology-driven mobile game publishing company dedicated to nurturing partnerships with and amplifying the success of small- and medium-sized game developers. Gamehhelps small- and medium-sized game developers stay competitive in the global gaming market with data-driven commercialization support and optimized game distribution solutions.

Transaction Overview

Upon consummation of the Business Combination, GamehHoldings Inc., a newly formed holding company (“GamehHoldings” or“Pubco”), will seek to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The outstanding shares of Golden Star and Gamehwill be converted into the right to receive shares of Pubco. The transaction represents a post-combination enterprise value of $500 million for Gamehupon closing of the Business Combination.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both Golden Star and Gamehand is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, the approvals by the shareholders of Golden Star and Gamehaus, and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, including that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) completes its review of the proxy statement/prospecrelating to the proposed Business Combination, and approval by the Nasdaq Stock Market to list the securities of Pubco.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Gamehand as a Nasdaq-listed public company trading under a new ticker symbol. Gamehaus' executive management team will continue to lead the combined company. All cash remaining on the combined company's balance sheet at the closing of the transaction, after the settlement of transaction-related expenses, is expected to be utilized by the combined company for working capital, growth, and other general corporate purposes.

The description of the Business Combination contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement. A more detailed description of the transaction terms and a copy of the definitive Merger Agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Golden Star with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at .

Advisors

Becker & Poliakoff, Conyers Dill & Pearman LLP, and Deheng Shanghai Law Office are serving as legal advisors to Golden Star. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, Ogier (Cayman) LLP, and JunHe LLP are serving as legal advisors to Gamehaus.

About Gameh

About Golden Star Acquisition Corporation

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Golden Star and Gamehassume no obligation and, except as required by law, do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Golden Star nor Gamehgives any assurance that either Golden Star or Gamehwill achieve their expectations.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Business Combination between Golden Star and Gamehaus, GamehHoldings will file a registration statement on Form F-4 (as may be amended from time to time, the“Registration Statement”) that will include a preliminary proxy statement of Golden Star and a registration statement/preliminary prospecof GamehHoldings, and after the Registration Statement is declared effective, Golden Star will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospecrelating to the Business Combination to its shareholders. The Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospeccontained therein, when declared effective by the SEC, will contain important information about the Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of Golden Star's shareholders to be held to approve the Business Combination and related matters. This communication does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination and other matters and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect to such matters. Golden Star and GamehHoldings may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. Golden Star shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospecwhen available and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospecand other documents filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about Golden Star, Gamehaus, and the Business Combination.

When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospecand other relevant materials for the Business Combination will be mailed to Golden Star shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC through Golden Star through the SEC's website at or by directing a request to the contacts mentioned below.

Participants in the Solicitation

Golden Star, Gamehaus, and their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Golden Star shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Golden Star shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Golden Star and a description of their interests in Golden Star is contained in Golden Star's final prospecrelated to its initial public offering, dated May 1, 2023, and in Golden Star's subsequent filings with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Golden Star shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters to be voted upon at the Golden Star shareholder meeting will be set forth in the Registration Statement. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination will be included in the Registration Statement that GamehHoldings intends to file with the SEC. You will be able to obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release relates to a proposed Business Combination between Golden Star and Gamehaus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale or exchange of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospecmeeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

