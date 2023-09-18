Medical Waste Management Market To Reach Usd 20.5 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 9.1% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The medical waste management market size was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2022 and reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.1%. The growing awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections in developing economies is a major factor driving the market growth. The risk of acquiring Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) is quite high in low and middle-income countries. Thus, increasing alertness and stringent regulations regarding the correct handling and disposal of this waste in lead to market expansion.

Furthermore, the developing healthcare infrastructure and growing proportion of people seeking healthcare treatment is also leading to increased quantity of waste generation. Thus, the requirement for proper treatment and disposal facility facilities for this high volume of waste is increasing, propelling market growth.

Medical waste is generated from healthcare activities, including used syringes, packaging films, cardboard, needles, vials and soiled bandages or body parts, blood, or varipharmaceuticals. Proper management of this waste is essential to prevent the spread of infections and avoid getting healthcare workers or waste handlers exposed to toxic or radioactive chemicals. Additionally, improper handling of such waste also pollutes the environment and affects the health of the community at large.

The variawareness campaigns to raise awareness regarding the proper disposal of hazardand non-hazardwaste presents variopportunities to the market leaders. Public awareness and participation along with government laws and funding are crucial for effective waste management. The development of specific environmental laws aimed at proper management of waste, as well as the implementation of such laws is essential to setup a sustainable system. Such laws lead to increased demand for proper handling, containerized or packaging, and transportation of waste by authorized waste management company.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: