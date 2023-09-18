Protein Ingredient Market Size To Reach Usd 146.7 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 6.2% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The protein ingredient market size was estimated to be at USD 81.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 146.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2% by the year 2022-2032. Changing lifestyles has resulted in rising health issues that have resulted in people adopting healthy lifestyles and clean and healthy diets. Along with this, the rise in fitness trends also contributes to the demand for protein ingredients market.

Currently, the protein ingredient market is growing as it offers varifood products for populations that suffer from varihealth issues due to their sedentary lifestyles. Protein ingredients are produced from both plant and animal-based protein sources. In Western countries, many people are turning to vegan and vegetarian diet patterns, which also increases the demand for plant protein like soy, pea, and wheat protein.

Besides, with the rising older population, it is expected that the demand for protein-rich ingredients will increase as they need a healthy diet to lead a healthy life. Also, with the growing fitness and muscle-building trends, the demand for animal protein is rising as it helps in faster muscle-building and improving the strength of the consumer.

Besides animal protein, the demand for plant protein is also observing healthy growth as people are shifting to vegetable-based diets and this trend is expected to increase during the forecast period. This demand is rising as people with complete vegan and vegetarian diet need a higher protein intake as the protein levels in this food is lower than in animal-based food. So, it is expected that with more people tuning to a green diet, the demand for protein ingredients will rise.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: