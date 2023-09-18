South End Capital Reintroduces No Fee Sba 7(A) Loans And Elevates Sba 504 Lending

South End Capital Reintroduces NO FEE and Reduced Fee SBA Business Loans

A $2.2 billion preferred SBA lender offers no-fee SBA 7(a) business loans, SBA 504 expertise, and exclusive promotions for small businesses

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., proudly reintroduces its highly sought-after no-fee SBA 7(a) loans and reduced-fee SBA 504 loans. Leveraging its preferred SBA status, the seasoned lender offers unparalleled expertise nationwide. Furthermore, with the relaunch of a $2,500 SBA packaging fee waiver promotion * and ongoing SBA guarantee fee waivers available through September 30, 2023, South End Capital reaffirms its leadership in providing affordable and accessible small business financing solutions.

South End Capital's no-fee SBA 7(a) loans offer businesses a unique opportunity to secure essential funding without the burden of upfront costs. This promotion allows entrepreneurs to access up to $500,000 in financing for varipurposes, such as debt consolidation, working capital infusion, business startup, equipment acquisition, and real estate transactions, among others. Moreover, businesses seeking higher loan amounts can benefit from reduced-fee SBA 7(a) loans of up to $1,000,000, or reduced-fee SBA 504 loans up to $15,000,000 or more.

The timing of this announcement aligns perfectly with recent changes in SBA guidelines that have streamlined and simplified the application process, making it easier than ever for small businesses to access the funding they need to thrive.

"We are excited to bring back our no-fee SBA 7(a) loans and reduced-fee SBA 504 loans, and we are committed to supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the country," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "Our team at South End Capital understands the challenges entrepreneurs face, and we are dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions that help them achieve their goals."

In addition to the no-fee SBA 7(a) loans and reduced-fee SBA 504 loans, South End Capital is proud to reiterate its expertise as SBA 504 specialists. The company offers businesses the opportunity to secure SBA 504 financing up to $15,000,000 or more for owner-occupied commercial real estate transactions, including purchases, refinancing, and cash-out refinancing.

South End Capital sets itself apart with its decades of SBA 504 experience and by offering up to 90% loan-to-value (LTV) SBA 504 real estate and equipment financing with low fixed rates. Furthermore, South End Capital's expertise with the new SBA 504 refinance program permits cash-out of up to 20% of a building's value, offering businesses additional financial flexibility.

"We take pride in our ability to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients. Our commitment to providing owner-occupied commercial real estate and equipment financing with competitive terms is unwavering," stated Grayson.

A notable advantage of choosing South End Capital for SBA 504 financing is its ability to provide both the first mortgage and interim financing, saving clients thousands of dollars compared to most other SBA lenders who use third-party interim lenders.

To take advantage of South End Capital's no-fee SBA 7(a) loans or explore their SBA 504 financing options, interested parties are encouraged to click here or contact the lenders' experienced team of loan officers at .

About South End Capital:

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital's tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

*Between 9/1/2023 and 9/30/2023 all new Stearns Bank N.A. customers who open a business deposit account or current customers who add Autobooks or Merchant Services to an existing account will be given a voucher for $2,500 off the packaging fee on a new Stearns Bank N.A. SBA loan. Deposit accounts or additional services must be added in September of 2023 and the SBA loan must close with Stearns Bank N.A. by December 29, 2023 to be eligible for this offer. SBA loans closed through the South End Capital marketplace are not eligible for the $2,500 packaging fee waiver. Additionally, through 9/30/2023 the SBA has waived guarantee fees on all eligible SBA 7(a) loans up to $500,000-significant guarantee fee waivers are also available for loan sizes up to $1,000,000.

