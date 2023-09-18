Introducing Subconscious Therapy: A Revolutionary Alternative To Traditional Talk Therapy

A unique approach to therapy, founded in science & intuition. In my practice, I bridge neuroscience, nature, ancient medicine & intuition to explore a deeper clarity and connection to yourself and the world around you.

Krishna is a subconscitherapist, licensed acupuncturist, PSYCH-K facilitator, and breathwork guide, who has led over 26k patients and clients to their health and wellness goals for the last 20 years.

Key benefits of SubconsciTherapy include:

Krishna offers a vast skill set of highly trained and certified modalities that help guide her patients safely and easily into the subconscipart of the mind to gently and quickly create change. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality care. As the world of mental health continues to evolve, Krishna remains committed to serving her community and empowering individuals to overcome challenges and lead more fulfilling lives. SubconsciTherapy is now available to those seeking an alternative approach to traditional talk therapy. For more information about SubconsciTherapy and Krishna's approach, please visit . Learn about this unique, creative, and innovative approach to mental health and personal development. Krishna empowers individuals to achieve profound healing and growth through SubconsciTherapy.

Contact:

Krishna Avalon Wellness



[email protected]

503.522.2872

SOURCE Krishna Avalon