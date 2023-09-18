Stg Logistics' Paloma Burnell Wins 2023 Women In Supply Chain Award

Paloma Burnell, Senior Vice President, Sales Operations at STG Logistics

The award is sponsored by Food Logistics, which is dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which covers the entire global supply chain.

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremenduptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

"We couldn't be prouder of Paloma," says Paul Svindland, CEO of STG Logistics. Paloma has been a part of nine acquisitions, including XPO Intermodal in 2022, a game changer that skyrocketed the company's annual revenue from $500 million to more than $2 billion. She is responsible for devising strategies to establish a highly efficient commercial team. Her exceptional performance in this area has allowed her to rise rapidly within STG, which speaks to her ability to lead and understand both the sales and operations' sides of the business."



"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize, and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming

response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of the "Let's Talk Supply Chain" podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain Award.

