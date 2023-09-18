Resvita Bio Receives Nih Grant To Develop Breakthrough Treatment For Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Dr. Amin Zargar, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ResVita Bio, expressed his excitement regarding the recent achievement. "Within a year, we have been honored to receive two innovation grants from the NIH to develop therapies for both Netherton Syndrome, an orphan disease, and severe atopic dermatitis through our topical cell therapy approach," Dr. Zargar stated. "This is in addition to our Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Netherton Syndrome from the FDA, setting the stage for the entry of our therapy into the clinic in 2025."

Veteran biopharmaceutical executive and a member of the company's Advisory Board Steven Lo commended ResVita Bio's vision, stating, "Continuproduction of therapeutic proteins can be a game-changer in disease treatment, and ResVita Bio has made remarkable progress bringing their platform to the cusp of the clinic."

About RVB-101: RVB-101 is a new type of treatment for

severe atopic dermatitis, consisting of genetically engineered cells within a moisturizer formulation. Topically applied, the cells temporarily colonize the skin and continuously release proteins that rebuild the epidermal barrier and alleviate inflammation.

About ResVita Bio:

ResVita Bio launched in June 2022 on a mission to restore and maintain the vitality of the skin through the topical application of cellular therapies. By genetically programming living cells, ResVita Bio aims to repair disrupted skin and alleviate inflammation in variinflammatory skin diseases, including Netherton Syndrome, atopic dermatitis, acne rosacea, and psoriasis. ResVita Bio is a recipient of the Bakar Innovation Fellowship, NIAMS SBIR award, NIAID SBIR award, and the AbbVie Golden Ticket at UC Berkeley's Bakar Labs. For more information on the company, please visit its website at or follow its LinkedIn page .

Media Contact:

Amin Zargar

510-905-1413

[email protected]



SOURCE ResVita Bio