Enovis Debuts New Foot & Ankle Offerings At The Aofas Annual Meeting

“EnovisTM is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by introducing technologies that solve real issues in the foot and ankle industry,” stated Gary Justak, President and General Manager of EnovisTM Foot and Ankle.“Our recent acquisition of Novastep® and the Pecaplasty® PercutaneBunion Correction System will drive outcome improvements with an underserved patient population, and the MIS bunion surgery provides efficiency in the OR for the surgeon, while improving patient recovery times with less pain.1,2,3”

Other offerings being showcased for the first time will be Evolve34TM, a bunion solution for Lapicorrection that allows surgeons to dial in deformity correction and select a hardware construct specific for the patient's needs. Additionally, Enovis will be introducing the all new EF1 External Fixation product line, complimenting the flagship DynaNail® and DynaClipTM offerings in the hindfoot segment.

EnovisTM will also highlight products from its foot and ankle continuum of care including:



Centrolock® System – MIS Bunion Correction

STAR® Ankle PSI - Patient Specific Instrumentation for Total Ankle Replacement

Aircast® AirSelectTM Elite Walking Boot

AirliftTM PTTD A versatile stirrup design that aids in the treatment of posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD) Regeneration OL1000 TM Bone Stimulation Device

Dr. Gonzalez is a paid consultant of Enovis.

