Tcl Joins Via Licensing Alliance's Atsc 3.0 Broadcasting Patent Pool

As one of the largest television manufacturers in the U.S.1, TCL appreciates the benefits of incorporating this emerging standard into its televisions so consumers will be able to enjoy high-quality 4K / UHD, interactive over-the-air TV broadcasts as countries implement the technology.

“We are delighted to join Via LA's ATSC 3.0 patent pool at standard FRAND terms and incorporate the many innovations available in this pool that our customers want in our award-winning TVs,” said Victor YANG, General Counsel of TCL Group.“We continue to expand our relationship with Via LA due to the value, breadth, and efficiency their suite of balanced offerings provide leading product manufacturers like TCL.”

“Via LA's ATSC 3.0 patent pool is excited to welcome TCL, a company led by a savvy and sophisticated IP team that understands the importance of strong intellectual property,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing Alliance.“This agreement demonstrates the market demand for the technologies in our ATSC 3.0 pool, and we believe future implementers with whom we already have strong relationships through our other programs will join this pool as countries adopt the standard.”

The ATSC 3.0 next-generation terrestrial broadcast standard is defined by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, Inc., an international, non-profit organization developing voluntary standards for digital television. ATSC 3.0 improves the television viewing experience with compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on both fixed and mobile devices, and more accessibility, personalization, and interactivity.

Via LA's ATSC 3.0 patent pool provides product manufacturers a fair, transparent license to 14 licensors' ATSC 3.0 standard essential patent portfolios. These patents cover many core technologies that apply to the key specifications related to ATSC 3.0 innovations. Licenses to this pool are priced at competitive market rates.

TCL is also a member of Via LA's Advanced Video Coding (AVC/H.264) patent pool, and recently announced they joined the company's Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) pool, which not only demonstrates the efficiency benefits Via LA provides to product manufacturers around the world, but also underscores TCL's commitment to technology and product innovation.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information about TCL, please visit .

About Via Licensing Alliance

Via LA is the collaborative licensing leader, dedicated to accelerating global technology adoption, fostering participation, and generating return on innovation with balanced licensing solutions for innovators and manufacturers of all sizes around the globe. Via LA has operated dozens of licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of nearly 50,000 patents in over 130 countries with more than 500 patent holders and nearly 10,000 licensees. Via LA is an independently managed company owned by industry-leading participants with over 25 years of intellectual property licensing leadership. For more information about Via LA, please visit .

1 Source: OMDIA TV Sets Market Tracker 2023 Q1