Grayscale Investments® Announces Abandonment Of Rights To Ethereum Proof Of Work Tokens

Each Product previously announced that Grayscale Investments, LLC (“Grayscale”) would be appointed as agent on behalf of each Product's Record Date Shareholders. After thorough review, Grayscale has, in consultation with the Products' service providers, determined that the Products' custodian does not support the ETHPoW tokens, nor have trading venues with meaningful liquidity developed for the ETHPoW tokens. As such, it is not possible to exercise the rights to acquire and sell the ETHPoW tokens, and on behalf of the Record Date Shareholders, Grayscale is abandoning the rights to these assets.

For the avoidance of doubt, Grayscale is acting only in its capacity as agent of the Record Date Shareholders with respect to the foregoing, and not in its capacity as sponsor or manager of the Products.

