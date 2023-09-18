Atossa To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative proprietary medicines to address significant unmet needs in oncology with a foon breast cancer, today announces that the Company will take part in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023.
Details of the company's participation are as follows:
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Format: Fireside Chat with Chief Executive Officer Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. Date and Time: Thursday, September 28th at 9:10 A.M. ET Location: New York, NY
Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Investors section of the Atowebsite at . The webcast replay will be archived on the Atowebsite for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.
About AtoTherapeutics
AtoTherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a foon breast cancer. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Eric Van Zanten
VP, Investor and Public Relations
610-529-6219
