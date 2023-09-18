Cocoa And Chocolate Market Size, Share Growth And Industry Forecast 2022-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cocoa and chocolate market refers to the industry involved in the production, processing, and distribution of cocoa-based products, primarily chocolate. Chocolate remains a popular and widely consumed treat worldwide. The increasing global demand for chocolate products, both in developed and emerging markets, is a key driver of the cocoa and chocolate market. Health-consciconsumers are seeking chocolate products with reduced sugar content, healthier ingredients, and functional benefits such as dark chocolate's antioxidants. Manufacturers are responding with a foon healthier chocolate options. Cocoa market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $21.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $26.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022-2027 and chocolate market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $127.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $160.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. With the growing awareness about health, an increasing number of consumers are prioritizing their health and following specific diets with specific needs. This propels the demand for dark chocolate with high cocoa and less sugar. Cocoa is the major raw material required to manufacture chocolate. Download an Illustrative overview: Cocoa and Chocolate Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Cocoa Market size value in 2022 USD 21.1 billion Cocoa Market Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 26.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027 Chocolate Market size value in 2022 USD 127.9 billion Chocolate Market Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 160.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027 Forecast period 2022-2027 Segments covered Type, Application, Nature, Distribution Channel, Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Dominant Geography North America Market Drivers

Health benefits of chocolates

Large number of applications Seasonal and festive-related sales Market Opportunities

Low penetration rate in developing countries

Use of chocolates as functional food Organic and fairtrade

Cocoa and Chocolate Market major players covered in the report, such as:



Mars, Inc.(US)

Mondelez International (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Meiji Holding Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Ferrero International(Italy)

Olam Group (Singapore) Barry Callebaut(Switzerland)



Cocoa and Chocolate Industry Report

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Cocoa Market by Type



Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder Cocoa Liquor



Cocoa Market by Application



Food & Beverage

Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals



Cocoa Market by Nature



Conventional Organic



Chocolate Market by Type



Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate Filled Chocolate



Chocolate Market by Distribution Channel



Offline

E-commerce

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



The key stakeholders in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market include:



Growing Demand for Chocolate: Chocolate remains a popular and widely consumed treat worldwide. The increasing global demand for chocolate products, both in developed and emerging markets, is a key driver of the cocoa and chocolate market.

Emerging Markets: Emerging economies, particularly in Asia and Latin America, are experiencing rising incomes and urbanization, leading to increased consumption of chocolate products. This has expanded the market's geographical reach.

Health and Wellness Trends: Health-consciconsumers are seeking chocolate products with reduced sugar content, healthier ingredients, and functional benefits such as dark chocolate's antioxidants. Manufacturers are responding with a foon healthier chocolate options.

Sustainable Sourcing: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable cocoa sourcing practices, including fair trade and certification programs. Consumers are increasingly interested in knowing the ethical and environmental impact of cocoa production.

Bean-to-Bar Movement: The "bean-to-bar" movement, where chocolate makers oversee every step of the production process from cocoa bean sourcing to the final product, has gained popularity. This emphasizes quality and transparency.

Flavor and Ingredient Innovation: Manufacturers are exploring unique flavor profiles, ingredients, and inclusions (such as nuts, fruits, and spices) to differentiate their chocolate products and cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Premium and Artisanal Chocolate: Consumers are willing to pay more for premium and artisanal chocolate, which often boasts high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and specialized craftsmanship.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Online retail and direct-to-consumer sales channels have become significant avenues for chocolate producers to reach consumers, offering convenience and a wide variety of options.

Chocolate for Functional Purposes: Dark chocolate is being marketed as a functional food with potential health benefits, including improved heart health and mood enhancement. Cocoa Price Volatility: The cocoa market is susceptible to price fluctuations due to factors like weather conditions, disease outbreaks (such as frosty pod and witches' broom diseases), and geopolitical issues. These fluctuations can impact cocoa and chocolate prices.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:



With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis



With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations according to the company-specific scientific needs.

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe includes Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and Hungary.

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific into Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapre Australia, and New Zealnd. Rest of the World (RoW) include Africa and the Middle East





