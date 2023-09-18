Endpoint Security Market To Reach Usd 32.4 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 8.9% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Endpoint Security Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization (Large Enterprise & SMBs), By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Industrial, Education, Retail), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.” According to DataHorizzon Research , The endpoint security market size was valued at USD 13.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.9%. The increase in cybersecurity attacks, security breaches, and the growing popularity of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies has led to the market growth. Moreover, as the number of smart devices is increasing, there is a considerable amount of data transfer from one device to another, fuelling the demand for endpoint security. As smartphone, smart devices and POS devices are growing, it has generated several endpoints in the network, and to protect the data breach, the end users have a need for the security softwares which has led to the adoption of different software leading to the market growth. With the connected vehicles and devices getting popular, there are chances the data stored on the servers that may get compromised due to security breaches. This can be avoided by adopting endpoint security systems in the vehicle, which leads to the market growth. Cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), the Inteof Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies are heavily integrated with each other. These technologies are widely adopted across diverse industries, which has forced companies to opt for end point security solutions. Furthermore, the growing need for security solutions across variindustries has compelled market players to develop and improve security solutions. The strict government norms for data transfer and storage shapes the market growth. For instance, the GDPR regulations have mandated the companies to adhere to data compliance for user security. Also, to prevent cases of data breaches, the companies are opting for endpoint security softwares Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Endpoint Security Market Market Size in 2022 USD 13.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.4 Billion CAGR 2023 to 2032 8.9% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Component Software & Services By Deployment On-Premise & Cloud By Organization Enterprise & SMBs By Application IT & Telecom, BFSI, Industrial, Education, Retail Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S.A, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Bitdefender, Cisco, ESET, F-Secure, IBM Corporation, Intel Security Inc. (McAfee), Kaspersky Labs, Microsoft Corporation, Panda Security SL, Sophos Ltd, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated

Segmentation Overview

The endpoint security market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization, application, and region. Based on the component, the software segment dominates the market with the maximum market share. The rise in the cases of cyberattacks has forced organizations to opt for endpoint security software. The services segment holds a significant share in the market reason being the emergence of different services from third-party players.

Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise dominates the market. The on-premise solutions is adopted by large organizations which opt in for the in-house IT solutions.

The cloud-based services holds a significant market share in the market. With the organization trying to reduce their additional expenses, cloud-based services are mostly preferred. Additional advantage of cloud-based service is it does not require maintainence and is comparatively inexpensive.

Based on organizations, the market is segmented into SMBs and enterprises. The enterprises dominate the market as the SMBs have a limited budget for IT solutions. On the other hand, large enterprises deal with confidential information such as essential business documents and hence endpoint security solutions play a crucial role.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, government & PSUs, BFSI, Industrial, Education, and Retail. The IT & Telsegment dominates the market because of the increased preventive steps to prevent any security breach.

The government & Psector reveal significant growth during the forecast period. As digitization is on at a rapid pace, the need for endpoint security in these organizations is needed to prevent security breaches and any loss of confidential data. The BFSI sector employ security software for storing confidential details, including SSN, PAN, Green Card and others.

North America accounts for the highest market share in Endpoint Securities. The region's growth is attributed to faster adoption and early access to new technologies and services in the market. Also the increased usage of connected devices in the has led to increased cyberattacks. The leads the North America market and is followed by Canada.

The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace. The growth in the region is attributed to the adoption of new technologies such as AI, ML, IoT in industrial applications. Moreover, the launch and usage of 5G in the region creates new opportunities in the market. China leads the Asia Pacific market, followed by India. Europe follows the Asia Pacific region, and Germany and UK account for the major market share in the region.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Syxsense, a global pioneer in unified security and endpoint management (USEM) solutions, announced today an expanded global strategic channel relationship with Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, to supply USEM solutions globally.

ESET has announced the ESET endpoint security solution in collaboration with Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT) for SMBs to protect them from the ransomware. It is a hardware-based ransomware protection technology that gains access to the machine learning models for detecting the ransomware.

Endpoint Security Market Report Highlights:

The endpoint security market is projected to attain a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032.

Based on component, the software segment dominates the market with maximum market share. The services segment holds a significant share in the market.

Based on the deployment, the on-premise dominates the market. The cloud-based services is on high adoption.

Based on organization, the market is segmented into SMBs and enterprises. The enterprises dominate the segment, and SMBs account for a significant market share.

Based on the applications, the IT & Telsector leads the market. The government & PSU sector held a considerable market share.

North America dominates the Endpoint Security Market. The regional market growth is attributed to faster adoption of the new technologies and increased usage of connected devices.

Asia Pacific market growth is projected at a significant pace. The presence of the large consumer base along with the proliferation of 5G in the countries helps the market to expand.

The prominent players in the Endpoint Security market are Cisco, Bitdefender, Kaspersky, IBM, Microsoft, Panda Security,Intek Security, ESET F secure, Broadcom, Trend Micro Incorporated and others.

Endpoint Security Market Report Segmentation:

Endpoint Security Market, By Component (2023-2032)



Software Services

Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment (2023-2032)



On-Premise Cloud

Endpoint Security Market, By Organization (2023-2032)



Enterprise SMBs

Endpoint Security Market, By Application (2023-2032)



IT & Tel

Education

BFSI

Retail Industrial

Endpoint Security Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



Japan



India



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

