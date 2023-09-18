Lcs Named To The Top Workplace Iowa List For 2023

“Being recognized as the Top Workplace for so many consecutive years is an incredible honor,” said Monica Friedman, EVP/Chief Human Resources Officer.“Each year our employees take time to share their feedback and what they love about working for LCS. Just as important, they provide valuable insights that we use to make our culture even stronger.”

The program recognizes outstanding employers on the regional and national level. LCS has also been named as a Top Workplace award winner for three consecutive years, and in 2023 ranked fourth among nearly 200 companies in the Energage Healthcare category as part of its annual National Industry Awards.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eris Rubino, Energage CEO.“That is something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

