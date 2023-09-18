Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For September 21St

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 21st, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management. “We're looking forward to hosting the upcoming Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference where a group of innovative companies will have the opportunity to elaborate on their strategies and connect directly with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“Many thanks to Commerce Street Capital, who will be giving the keynote presentation.” September 21st

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM “The Changing Composition of Bank M&A”

Keynote Presentation from Commerce Street Capital

Eric Corrigan, Senior Managing Director

Justin Hughes, Managing Director 10:00 AM Wonderfi Technologies Inc. OTCQB: WONDF | TSX: WNDR 10:30 AM Alpha Growth PLC OTCQB: ALPGF | LSE: ALGW 11:00 AM FFB Bancorp OTCQX: FFBB 11:30 AM Farmers & Merchants Bancorp OTCQX: FMCB 12:00 PM OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq: OPHC 12:30 PM BIGG Digital Assets Inc. OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG 1:00 PM Lever Global Corporation OTCQB: LVER 1:30 PM Ponce Financial Group NASDAQ: PDLB 2:00 PM BankFirst Capital Corporation OTCQX: BFCC

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

