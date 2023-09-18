Flickfusion Announces Partnership With Max Allowance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Introducing the MAX Allowance® Revolutionary Trade-In System, Powered by FlickFusion This approach and technology stack can foster trade deals between private sellers and dealers located states apart,” - Tim James, COO of FlickFusionURBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FlickFusion , the leading automotive video marketing provider, announced today that it has partnered with MAX Allowance® , a dealership and consumer-direct vehicle exchange facilitator in the automotive space. FlickFusion's video display and customer connection solutions will help power MAX Allowance®'s“Trade-In or Sell For Cash” System built to replace outmoded Instant Cash Offers with Considerate Cash OffersTM through MAX Allowance®. This partnership ushers in a unique Go live from your drivewayTM live video & 360 spin trade-in solution that marks a new era in the seller-to-buyer automotive, RV, Powersports, marine, and heavy equipment dealer industries. Retail dealers and consumers are already benefiting from the system's unparalleled Considerate Cash OffersTM for both trade-ins and cash sales.
Whether co-branded under MAX Allowance® or white labeled, the patent-pending Max Allowance technology and calculator experience bridges the gap between customers and dealers or car buying companies. MAX Allowance® empowers consumers to shoot and share a full vehicle video, 360 spin, and hi-resolution photo gallery shared with dealers or car buying companies from anywhere the vehicle is parked, and then live stream via Dealer Help LiveTM. There is no App to download and consumers can simply click to connect. Expert live video consultations and visual condition confirmations are available during dealer hours. For times when the "Live Lot" isn't active, sellers or trade-in prospects can conveniently schedule a live video call. From cold starts to comprehensive interior, exterior, and safety equipment condition analysis, dealers and car buying companies can finally make Considerate Cash OffersTM based on customers live-streaming a vehicle walkaround video using their smartphones from inside their personalized Vehicle Story VaultTM.
"The phrase 'Transparency Is a Two-Way StreetTM' was pioneered by MAX Allowance® and represents the transparency that live streaming, video and 360 spins with hotspots can bring to a dealership or car buying company's vehicle acquisition program," said Tim James, COO of FlickFusion. "We are thrilled that the Trade-In System developed by MAX Allowance® is leveraging our video, 360 spin, and live stream technologies to solidify transparency and close the gap between cash sellers, trade-in prospects, dealers, and car buying companies."
Furthermore, dealers can harness FlickFusion's integrated video platform in MAX Allowance to send a "Text a Live to Their DriveTM" Trade Review Request. Michael Frazer, Founder of MAX Allowance, elaborates: "This allows private sellers or trade-in prospects to promptly start a live demo of their vehicle, right from their driveway or workplace, to be inspected by dealership personnel just like it would if they had driven it to the dealership."
With the MAX Allowance Video, 360 Spin, Live Stream, and Vehicle Photos Builder, private sellers can create a professional showcase of their vehicles. The“Transparency Is A Two-Way Street” presentation gallery showcases the seller's vehicle in high-resolution photos, interactive 360 spin videos, live streaming, and stitched-photo videos.“The platform emphasizes transparency, ensuring that sellers receive the most Considerate Cash OffersTM possible for their vehicle(s) while giving dealerships and car buying companies the same confidence in their 'offers at a distance' they have when inspecting the vehicle in person,” Frazer stated.
The partnership also introduces the dealers and car buying companies to Seller-Provided Vehicle Condition Ratings and driveway Disclosure Details. Sellers can rate their vehicle on variattributes, from interior to performance, on a 1 to 5 scale. This robust system instills confidence in dealers and car buying companies to make cash offers, even if they haven't seen or test-driven the vehicle in person. "This means that the initial offer should closely align with the final check or trade-in amount when the customer and buyer finally meet. Moreover, this approach and technology stack can foster trade deals between private sellers and dealers located states apart," adds James.
In a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, this strategic alliance between FlickFusion and MAX Allowance® is poised to redefine the industry norms, ensuring greater transparency, convenience, and trust for all parties involved.
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion is the auto industry's leading video marketing solutions provider to auto dealerships and their preferred reseller partners. FlickFusion's Nuclplatform is a comprehensive video hosting, marketing, merchandising, and communication platform that is fully integrated with the industry's leading DMS and CRMs. Nuclautomates much of the video production, distribution, and data collection process, making it easy for dealers to provide relevant video content to customers across multiple digital touchpoints.
FlickFusion's merchandising tools include Inventory Videos and Interactive 360 Spins, bringing inventory to life and providing an interactive viewing experience for car shoppers. Marketing tools include new model test drive videos, testimonial videos, and dynamic marketing videos, designed to increase customer engagement, leads, and conversions by creating an omnichannel video strategy across all of the dealership's online marketing and social media touch-points. FlickFusion's video communication tools include Video Texting and Email and StreaMe, a platform-agnostic video chat app that instantly connects car shoppers with dealership personnel for virtual test-drives, inventory acquisition, and service-related one-on-one conversations.
