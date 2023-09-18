Incatech Achieves Select Tier Services Partner Status Within The Aws Partner Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) INCATech Joins the AWS Public Sector Partner Program INCATech is excited to achieve AWS Select Tier Services Partner and Public Sector Partner designations, aiming for a long-term relationship with AWS to support the cloud service needs of our customers” - INCATech President & CEO, Liliana FreedmanRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- INCATech announced that they have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner Stawithin the AWS Partner Network (APN) and joined the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. AWS Select Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms. These achievements are a testament to INCATech's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and services on AWS, ranging from architecting complex cloud infrastructures to seamlessly migrating legacy applications.
The journey to becoming an AWS Select Tier Services Partner reflects INCATech's commitment to helping organizations transform and leveraging AWS services. Being a member of the APN further fortifies our capabilities in architecting flexible and scalable cloud solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. INCATech's proficiency in facilitating seamless transitions from on-premises systems to the cloud ensures that businesses can unlock the agility, cost-efficiency, and innovation that cloud computing offers.
INCATech has consistently demonstrated its prowess in Cloud Architectures and Migration, Managed Services, DevOps and SysOps, Software Solutions, and Legacy Application Integration on AWS. This versatile skill set has not only empowered our clients to harness the full potential of cloud technology but has also contributed to INCATech's recognition as a trusted AWS Partner.
In a rapidly changing digital era, the relationship between INCATech and AWS paves the way for businesses to embrace innovation, optimize operations, and thrive in the cloud-first paradigm. Through its comprehensive suite of services and its newly minted designations as an AWS Select Tier Partner and AWS PSP Partner, INCATech stands fully prepared and ready to guide agencies and organizations toward a future empowered by the capabilities of the cloud.
About INCATech
INCATech is a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to the U.S. Government and commercial customers for more than a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. We listen and co-create the technical solutions for today and ensure a maturity path to keep pace with the problems of tomorrow.
