Europe Tortilla Market Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.12% To Surpass Us$ 7.6 Billion By 2028

The Europe tortilla market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period to reach US$7.686 billion in 2028 from US$5.795 billion in 2021. The Europe tortilla market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period to reach US$7.686 billion in 2028 from US$5.795 billion in 2021.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Europe tortilla market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$7.686 billion by 2028.
The prime factors driving the demand for the Europe Tortilla Market are changing consumer preferences, cultural influences, and a rising health-conscipopulation are boosting the demand for tortilla products in Europe. The popularity of Mexican cuisine and diverse culinary experiences has driven the market's growth. Furthermore, health-consciconsumers are increasingly incorporating tortilla-based meals into their balanced diets, contributing to the market's expansion.
Over the years, tortillas have gained popularity in Europe due to consumers' growing interest in international cuisines and diverse flavors. The market includes a range of tortilla types, including flour, corn, and flavored varieties, along with associated products like tortilla chips.
The tortilla market in Europe has seen significant growth due to the influence of social media, a rising number of inteusers, and the active sharing of tortilla-related content by influencers and food enthusiasts. This exposure has introduced new consumers to tortilla cuisine and expanded its popularity. The growth of the working population is a significant factor encouraging the consumption of convenient processed foods like pre-packaged flour tortillas in Europe. As of 2021, Eurostat data indicated that around 73.1% of the European population, equivalent to 250 million individuals, were employed professionals. Additionally, tortilla products' convenience and adaptability make them a favored selection among busy consumers seeking speedy and effortless meal choices. Moreover, the versatility of flour tortillas and their convenience make them a preferred choice for busy European professionals, contributing to their rising consumption.
Based on product types, the Europe tortilla market is segmented into tortilla chips, tshells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas , and others. Among these, the flour tortilla category is projected to dominate the market. Flour tortillas offer a wide variety of options within the food industry, and their expanding choices are driving significant market growth in Europe.
Based on source, the Europe tortilla market is divided into wheat and corn. In the European tortilla market, corn tortillas hold the largest market share, while the wheat segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. Corn tortillas are known for being low in fat, low in sodium, and rich in nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and fiber.
Based on the processing type, the Europe tortilla market is categorized into frozen and fresh. The frozen segment currently holds a substantial market share and is projected to experience substantial growth in the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of frozen foods driven by consumer preferences and greater accessibility, as they require less preparation time and effort compared to fresh dishes.
Based on the Distribution Channel, the European tortilla Market is sub-divided into offline and online segments. Tortilla sales through offline distribution channels are on the rise, primarily driven by the growing number of consumers visiting supermarkets and hypermarket stores. The convenient availability of tortilla products from multiple brands at competitive prices has encouraged consumers to make purchases from these retail outlets.
Based on country, the European tortilla Market is segmented into France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the rest of other countries. France dominates the Europe tortilla market, closely followed by Spain. This can be attributed to France's growing food manufacturing sector, which has attracted investments from varicompanies. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference for tortilla products made from a variety of grains like wheat, rice, and corn is expected to further drive the market in France.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Europe Tortilla Market that have been covered are Moctezuma Foods, Salud Food Group Europe, General Mills, Tesco, Santa Maria, Gruma, S.A.B de C.V, Super-Mex Foods, and LA TORTILLA among other market players.
The analytical report segments the European tortilla Market on the following basis:
.By Product Type
oTShells
oTostadas
oCorn Tortilla
oFlour Tortilla
oTortilla Chips
.By Source
oCorn
oWheat
.By Processing Type
oFresh
oFrozen
.By Distribution Channel
oOnline
oOffline
.By Country
oGermany
oFrance
oSpain
oUK
oOthers
Companies Profiled:
.Moctezuma Foods
.Salud Food Group Europe
.General Mills
.Tesco
.Santa Maria
.Gruma, S.A.B de C.V
.Super-Mex Foods
.LA TORTILLA
