Europe Tortilla Market Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.12% To Surpass Us$ 7.6 Billion By 2028

The Europe tortilla market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period to reach US$7.686 billion in 2028 from US$5.795 billion in 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.