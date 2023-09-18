Miami Real Estate 2022: A Thriving Market Snapshot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Discover Key Insights from the 2022 Profile of International Homebuyer Transactions in Miami's Thriving Real Estate Market
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Miami Preconstruction Info Corp is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 Profile of International Homebuyer Transactions report, providing valuable insights into the real estate market in the Miami and South Florida area. The report showcases the preferences and trends among international buyers, highlighting the top destinations and key factors driving their purchasing decisions.
According to the report, Miami-Dade County remains the most popular destination for both Peruvian and Canadian buyers, with 68% and 54% respectively. Broward County also attracts a significant number of Canadian buyers, accounting for 34% of the total. Palm Beach County emerges as a notable destination, ranking third in the world for yachting and as the third-best city in thefor millionaires buying second homes.
Furthermore, the survey reveals that New York, California, and New Jersey contribute to a significant portion of out-of-state buyers in the Miami area, accounting for 51% of the total in 2022. These findings highlight the strong appeal of the Miami real estate market among domestic buyers from key states across the country.
In addition to its desirability among domestic buyers, Miami continues to attract foreign buyers, with Florida retaining its position as the topdestination for foreign buyers over the past 14 years. In 2022, Florida accounted for 24% of foreign buyer purchases, surpassing California (11%) and Texas (8%). This demonstrates the enduring global appeal and investment opportunities presented by the Miami real estate market.
Miami's exceptional attributes extend beyond real estate, as the city garners recognition in variother fields. It has been acknowledged as the safest city in the United States, the most popularcity according to TikTok views, and the city with the most new business applications in the country. Additionally, Miami stands out as the top talent migration destination, boasting a thriving fintech ecosystem and attracting young professionals earning at least $200,000 a year.
As Miami and South Florida continue to thrive, the region offers an enticing mix of economic opportunities, a vibrant lifestyle, and a strong real estate market. The Miami Preconstruction Info Corp remains committed to providing valuable insights and supporting the growth and success of the local real estate industry.
Irina karapici
Preconstruction Info Corp
+1 786-977-5952
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107090295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.