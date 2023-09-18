International Paper Completes Sale Of Ownership Interest In Ilim Joint Venture

In addition, the Company completed the sale of its outstanding shares in JSC Ilim Group to its JV partners for $24MM (USD) in cash and is divesting other non-material residual interests associated with Ilim.

With the completion of these transactions, International Paper has divested all of its ownership interests in Ilim.

About International Paper

