An Impressive Line-Up Of Energy Companies Was Announced At Go Net Zero Energy In Brussels

BRUSSELES, BELGIUM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On the 17th-18th of October, Brussels will welcome the 4th GoZero Energy , gathering project owners, renewables, oil & gas, chemicals, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, policy-makers, financiers, NGOs, consultancies, contractors and utilities.
Among the hot topics covered at the summit this year are:
- Regulations and policies in energy transition
- Cprojects
- What helps to increase energy efficiency
- Digital technologies in energy transition
- Latest in E-fuels and Biofuels
- Renewable energy projects (solar and wind)
- Compliance carbon markets and voluntary carbon markets
- Financing projects in energy transition
An impressive lineup of speakers and delegates representing the energy companies was announced this year including:
- Gabrielle Gauthey, Senior Vice-President for European Public Affairs, TotalEnergies will join the opening session "Global outlook on the energy transition and key European policies"
- Taoufik Ait-Ettajer, Subsurface Manager, Technology Projects E&P and Low Carbon, Repsol - Taoufik will join the session on innovative technologies and how they can enable a sustainable energy transition and share his extensive experience with you
- DoBakker, Director Finance, Porthos CCS project - Dowill share the latest updates on Porthos. Porthos is currently one of the most advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs within the EU
- Jan-Phillip Kock, Investment Strategy Manager, Encavis - Jan-Phillip will join the finance panel and provide the perspective of a renewable energy company on attracting finance to projects. Encavis is a leading independent electricity producer in solar and wind power.
- Mette Koefoed Quinn, Deputy Director B, Carbon Markets and Clean Mobility, Head of Unit B1, ETS Policy Coordination and International Carbon Markets, European Commission will speak in the session "Demystifying Carbon Markets and Carbon Credits"
- Luca Corradi, Chief Technology Officer,Zero Technology Centre - Luca is a renowned expert whose work focuses on acceleratingZero by developing innovative technologies for Industrial emissions reduction, hydrogen & CCUS. He will discuss whether we should invest in“future technologies”, or try to eliminate energy waste today with technologies we already have.
The event is supported by Schneider Electric, Air Liquide, Honeywell UOP, Climeon, Naked Energy, Triple Helix, IOGP, OGCI, Carbon Tracker, Biogas World, Eurec, Lux Research, IPIECA and Carbon Economist.
GoZero Energy Business Summit is organised by Globuc, an international event management company based in London. Globuc runs business events focusing on energy transition, digitalisation, circular economy, petrochemicals and refining.
