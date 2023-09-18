Al-Lith Islands: A Deep Red Sea Necklace Of Natural Treasures

The natural diversity of the southern islands of the Makkah Region is best exemplified by Marmar Island. It is a wildlife preserve where several migrating bird species and marine life can find safety. The sea around the island teems with dolphins, which attract large numbers of tourists and diving fans who like to play with them.

The beaches of Marmar Island are natural areas for nesting for varitypes of Red Sea turtles, so it plays an important role in preserving marine biodiversity.

According to Tariq Aba Al-Khail, spokesperson for the Saudi Geological Survey, Marmar is one of the islands in the Mahraqat group, along with Al-Dhahrah, Al-Jadil, and Matat, and has distinctive natural features. He described it as a little island that stretches from the northeast to the southwest and is surrounded by a coral reef that extends more than 350 metres beneath the surface of the ocean.

According to Aba Al-Khail, the island has a white sandy beach with few sea plants growing on it and is encircled by blue water and fascinating coral reefs.

He continued by mentioning Marmar Island, which is famfor having coral reef formations that resemble a flooded skyscraper and is situated at the top of a steep coral mountain. This island, of about one square kilometer area, is located 25.4 nautical miles southwest of Al-Lith City.